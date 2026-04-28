King Charles defends Nato in speech to US Congress

Britain's King Charles III addressed the US Congress on Tuesday, defending Nato as the Trump administration continues to voice fiery criticism of the alliance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on an official visit to the US this week, and on Monday met President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when Nato invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together as our people have done for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security,” he said.

Mr Trump has been increasingly critical of Nato, most recently when, in his view, the alliance failed to lend appropriate support to US attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran effectively closed the waterway after the US carried out strikes on the country at the end of February.

Previous slide Next slide Donald Trump, Melania Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla wave to a crowd during an arrival ceremony at the White House. PA Info

Mr Trump stands at the podium during the arrival ceremony. Bloomberg Info

Queen Camilla with Ms Trump. Reuters Info

Mr Trump and King Charles during the welcome ceremony. EPA Info

Mr Trump, Ms Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House. AFP Info

Mr Trump, Ms Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla walk together. AFP Info

Mr Trump speaks during the ceremony. AFP Info

Mr Trump and his wife walk out to greet King Charles and Queen Camilla. PA Info















After the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, the US invoked Article 5, the mutual defence clause of the Nato charter, and allies went to Washington's aid in what came to be known as the war on terror.

“I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking,” King Charles said.

He also urged “unyielding resolve” in the continuing defence of Ukraine – another area in which Mr Trump has become divided from traditional allies such as the UK.

The king also appeared to address growing Christian nationalism in the US.

“Having devoted a large part of my life to interfaith relationships and greater understanding, it is that faith in the triumph of light over darkness which I have found confirmed countless times,” he said.

Even before he ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II – who last addressed Congress in 1991 – King Charles was a dedicated proponent of interfaith dialogue. He regularly hosts religious leaders at Buckingham Palace, marks Ramadan, and engages in interfaith initiatives.

Mr Trump's actions, meanwhile, are raising concerns in Muslim and other communities, with his enacting of the so-called Muslim ban, which blocks citizens of many Islamic countries from entering the US.

His administration has also pushed for an increased fusing of Christian nationalistic principles into federal policy, forming a task force to eradicate “anti-Christian” bias and found the “Religious Liberty Commission” made up almost entirely of Christian nationalist politicians and figures.

Charles, a long-time environmental advocate, also referenced the impacts of climate change, which President Trump has claimed is a hoax.

“As we look towards the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard Nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset,” he said.

Still, King Charles closed his speech with a call for unity between two countries that share centuries of history.

“To the United States of America, on your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world,” he said.

Earlier, during a ceremonial outdoor reception at the White House, Mr Trump stressed the friendship that has evolved between Britons and Americans since their days as adversaries during the War of Independence and the “wounds of war” it caused.

“The soldiers who once called each other Redcoats and Yankees became the Tommies and the GIs who together saved the free world as brothers in arms and brothers in eternity,” Mr Trump said.