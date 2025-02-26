King Charles and Queen Camilla packed Ramadan bags of dates at the Darjeeling Restaurant in London. Getty Images
King Charles and Queen Camilla packed Ramadan bags of dates at the Darjeeling Restaurant in London. Getty Images

News

Europe

King Charles salutes ‘remarkable skills’ of Syrians at pre-Ramadan event

Royals visit Syrian chef Imad Al Arnab’s restaurant in London and wraps dates for iftar gifts

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

February 26, 2025