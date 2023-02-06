Turkey and Syria earthquake timeline: How the disaster unfolded

Monday morning 4.17am. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near the city of Gaziantep in southern Turkey, but strong tremors are felt in Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Iraq and provinces around Kahramanmaras, where the earthquake occurs, suffer severe damage. In Syria, there are reports of poorly constructed or conflict-damaged buildings collapsing. Initial reports from Gaziantep say 70 people have died.

4.28am First aftershocks felt with a 6.7 magnitude quake.

8am: The scale of the disaster emerges as the governor of nearby Malatya province says at least 140 buildings have collapsed. The US says it is deeply concerned by reports of the quake. President Biden directs USAid “and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected.”

9am: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says an emergency meeting has been held with governors of southern provinces. Estimated fatalities rise to more than 200 and a growing number of countries announce they are sending support, including Azerbaijan which says more than 300 emergency personnel are being prepared to assist.

9.15am: In Damascus, President Bashar Al Assad held an emergency cabinet meeting to review the damage and discuss the next steps, his office said.

10am: People in Hatay province, Turkey, call for more emergency assistance on social media, saying rescue teams are overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster. The port city of Iskenderun is particularly badly affected. Critical infrastructure and historical sites suffer severe damage, including the runway at Hatay airport and a gas pipeline, also in Hatay province, and the 2,200 year old Gaziantep castle, which is almost entirely destroyed.

11am: Reports emerge about the scale of the disaster in conflict-hit Syria. More than 300 people have been killed in northern Syria in government-held areas of Hama and Latakia, according to Syrian state media, while at least 150 have died in militant-held Idlib governorate, according to opposition-linked emergency services the White Helmets. Idlib is home to about one million civilians displaced by a decade of conflict.

Midday: Turkey says that nearly 2,000 emergency personnel have been mobilised and sent to Kahramanmaras, reinforced by national police. A major aid effort is under way to help those without shelter in freezing winter conditions. Meanwhile, Syria deploys the army to help affected areas under government control, including Latakia and Hama. The death toll in both countries passes 500.

1pm: China’s Foreign Ministry sends condolences to the victims of the earthquake. EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic say teams have been mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania to support the first responders on the ground. Italy, Spain, and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.

3pm: The death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses 1,000 and continues to rise through Monday, reaching over 2,300 by 6pm Ankara time. Aid offers continue to come in, with Lebanon saying emergency service personnel will be sent to Turkey.

4pm: The UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed announces a field hospital will be sent to Turkey along with rescue teams to both Turkey and Syria.

5pm: Authorities say they recorded over 120 aftershocks from the initial quake.

6pm: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is already mobilising disaster assistance.