Trump slams Nato allies for refusing to join Iran Straight of Hormuz mission

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Nato allies and Asian partners for declining to get involved in the Iran war, while simultaneously claiming the US did not need their help in the first place.

In remarks likely to further isolate the US on the world stage, Mr Trump on Tuesday said Nato countries “do nothing” for the US during times of need.

“The United States has been informed by most of our Nato ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the terrorist regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every country strongly agreed with what we are doing,” he wrote.

“Because of the fact that we have had such military success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the Nato Countries’ assistance – WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea.”

He said he was not surprised, because he long considered Nato to “be a one-way street – we will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

The only nation to ever invoke the alliance's Article 5 mutual-defence clause was the US in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Nato countries sent thousands of troops to Afghanistan and some nations lost soldiers at a higher rate, proportional to their population size, than the US did.

The President's comments come as his administration struggles to assemble a coalition to secure and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway that has been effectively closed to commercial traffic since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28.

The strait carries roughly a fifth of global crude oil, and the disruption has driven energy prices higher, adding pressure on the administration ahead of the November midterm elections.

Mr Trump had hoped to highlight his economic achievements to an American public primarily concerned about the cost of living. He had also campaigned on ending US involvement in global conflicts, while his Make America Great Again (Maga) base remains sceptical of the country’s close relationship with Israel.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on March 17, 2026. Info

Lack of clarity?

Experts say European countries are reluctant to join the operation because they doubt its legal basis and see no clear strategy or co-ordinated plan from the US.

Alex Plitsas, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said Nato members feel no obligation or incentive to commit forces absent any Article 5 invocation.

“The US hasn't released exactly what the strategy is to try to free up the Strait of Hormuz,” Mr Plitsas told the National. “It seems that there's a lack of clarity and co-ordination that went into this that is at the heart of the opposition to joining right now.”

So far, the US appears to be planning a naval escort mission requiring mine-clearing ships and potentially air support to neutralise Iranian offensive capabilities targeting vessels transiting the strait.

“Well, we don't need too much help, and we don't need any help actually,” Mr Trump said in the Oval Office on Tuesday during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

“I think Nato is making a very foolish mistake. And I've long said that, you know, I wonder whether or not Nato would ever be there for us. So this is a great test, because we don't need them, but they should have been there.”

Observers note that with European allies geographically closer than US bases, the administration had hoped for their participation. With many declining, additional US naval resources will now be required.

Several European leaders have firmly rejected the President’s request to deploy their navies, even as the war pushes global energy prices higher.

“This is not our war, we did not start it,” Germany’s defence minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

He said Germany was in favour of a diplomatic resolution and “sending more warships to the region will likely not help achieve that.”

A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday said Britain's priorities are “protecting our people in the region,” avoiding being “drawn into the wider war,” and “working towards a swift resolution that brings stability and security back to the region.”

On Monday, Mr Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron would most likely help, giving him an eight out of 10 rating. “Not perfect, but it’s France,” he said.

Trita Parsi, vice president of the Quincy Institute says Nato allies have little incentive to join in on Mr Trump's plan, despite his aggressive foreign policy strategy and the rise in energy prices.

“Under normal circumstances, you build a coalition before you go to war, not afterwards,” Mr Parsi said.

“Trump started an unnecessary war that none of these other countries supported or were consulted about. Now they're paying the price for it, and then being asked to come in and bail Trump out of this fiasco, despite the fact that there still is no plan.”

He added that it was hardly surprising allies are not rushing to join the Iran war.

“There's nothing on the table that Trump is putting forward in any way, shape or form that is attractive or has a pathway to success attached to it,” Mr Parsi said.

Experts also point out that with Europe increasing defence spending from three to five per cent of GDP and having transferred significant military equipment to Ukraine, countries are reluctant to commit to another military engagement before replenishing their own stocks.

The lack of willing participants could result in a non-traditional alliance forming, but observers say it would likely be one of convenience rather than purpose. Meanwhile, China, India, and Pakistan have independently secured arrangements with Iran to ensure safe passage of their tankers through the strait.