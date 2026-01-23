Starmer condemns Trump's Afghanistan remarks as 'appalling'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has described Donald Trump’s comments on Nato troops in Afghanistan as “insulting and frankly appalling” as calls grow for the US president to apologise.

Remarks about allied troops in Afghanistan by Mr Trump in an interview with Fox News have ignited a firestorm of controversy across dozens of countries.

The US leader was in Europe when he said Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan. “We’ve never needed them," he said.

His remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum in the UK.

Speaking in Downing Street, Sir Keir paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died in Afghanistan, and those who were injured.

“I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling," said Mr Starmer. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country.”

The comments came in the same week Mr Trump alienated many in Europe by ramping up his demands to take over Greenland. The White House on Friday underlined the president's comments about imbalances in the burdens at Nato. “President Trump is right – America’s contributions to Nato dwarf that of other countries, and his success in delivering a five per cent spending pledge from Nato allies is helping Europe take greater responsibility for its own defence," Anna Kelly, the deputy press secretary.

Veteran fury

Defence minister and former commando Al Carns, who served five tours in Afghanistan and was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry, said Mr Trump’s comments were “ridiculous”.

The former Royal Marines colonel, without referring to Mr Trump by name, said: “On Afghanistan, frankly, this is utterly ridiculous. Many courageous and honourable service personnel from many nations fought on the front line. Many fought way beyond it.

“I served five tours in Afghanistan, many alongside my American colleagues. We shed blood, sweat and tears together. Not everybody came home.

“These are bonds, I think, forged in fire, protecting the US, our shared interests, but actually protecting democracy overall.”

The coffin containing Joseph David Windall of the British Royal Marines was returned to the UK from Afghanistan. ANDREW MILLIGAN / POOL / AFP

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Trump’s comments were “complete nonsense” which could weaken the Nato alliance. “I spoke to parents of young men who had lost their lives in Afghanistan and I think it is a disgrace to denigrate their memory like that,” she said.

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson suffered horrific injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006, said the US president’s comments were “the ultimate insult”.

Nato veterans said the US leader's remarks were offensive and wrong.

"We expect an apology for this statement," Roman Polko, a retired Polish general and former special ⁠forces commander who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, said.

Trump has "crossed a red line", he added. "We paid with blood for this alliance. We truly sacrificed our own lives."