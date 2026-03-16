Coalition of the unwilling: Trump bemoans allies' lack of enthusiasm over securing Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed calls for allies to help secure and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying some countries have been reluctant to take part.

Speaking during an event at the White House, Mr Trump urged nations to help patrol the strategic waterway, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

“Some are very enthusiastic about it and some aren’t,” he said. “Some are countries that we’ve helped for many, many years. We’ve protected them from horrible outside sources and they weren’t that enthusiastic. And the level of enthusiasm matters to me.”

Energy prices continue to climb in the US, as pressure rises on the Trump administration before the November midterm elections.

Mr Trump indicated that some nations were willing to help but did not identify them, having said on Sunday that seven would join the effort. He said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron the day before.

Play Trump criticises countries over Strait of Hormuz Play 01:03

“I think he’s going to help,” Mr Trump said.

Germany, Spain and Italy have so far ruled out taking part in any mission to secure the waterway.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said he was working with allies on a “credible, viable plan” to ensure the safety of ships in the Strait of Hormuz but said the UK did not want to be drawn into a wider war.

European countries including France, Greece and Spain have warships in the Eastern Mediterranean. Britain has also sent a Type 45 air defence destroyer to the region, which is expected to arrive this week.

Mr Trump said he was “not happy” with the UK's response so far but suggested London might still take part.

“I think they’ll be involved, yeah, maybe – but not enthusiastically,” he said.

Several other countries, including Japan and Australia, have also declined to send ships, wary of being drawn into a wider Middle East conflict. Mr Trump was due to meet the US ambassador to Japan later on Monday.

Iran has warned it could retaliate against countries taking part in escort operations in the strait.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday that Tehran had been “approached by a number of countries” seeking safe passage for their vessels. "This is up to our military to decide," he said.