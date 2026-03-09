Oil prices surge past $115 and Asian markets slump as war escalates

Oil prices jumped sharply on Monday as the war between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran intensified, raising fears of major disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, surged above $115 per barrel to $116, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to about $115 per barrel, its highest levels in more than three years.

The surge follows a dramatic rally from Friday, when Brent closed near to $92.69 and WTI at $90.90, before the conflict escalated over the weekend.

The sharp rise comes as the war disrupts production and shipping routes across the Middle East, one of the world’s most critical energy hubs.

Oil markets have been struck by concerns that the war could continue to significantly restrict flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route that normally carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply.

Over the weekend, tanker traffic through the strait was halted and several regional producers began curbing output due to export constraints and security concerns, further tightening global supply.

Analysts say these disruptions could persist if the conflict continues to threaten oil infrastructure and transport routes in the Gulf.

Financial markets across Asia reacted immediately to the spike in oil prices and the widening conflict.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped more than six per cent shortly after Monday’s opening, trading at 51,740 points at 7:30am GST, as investors reacted to the surge in energy prices and geopolitical risks.

The sell-off spread across the region, with South Korea’s Kospi falling more than 6 per cent, while shares in Australia and New Zealand also opened significantly lower as investors moved away from riskier assets.

The declines highlight concerns that rising energy costs could hit economic growth in Asia, where many economies are heavily dependent on imported oil.