Trump leans on allies to help secure Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Sunday put public pressure on allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump said the US was talking to seven countries about patrolling the Strait of Hormuz to protect shipping, claiming that Washington has been "maintaining" the waterway "for years". He did not say which countries Washington had been in contact with.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that the White House would soon announce a coalition of countries willing to escort ships through the strait. The newspaper said the announcement could come as soon as next week.

The US President also said that Nato faces a "very bad future" if member countries do not help the US against Iran, particularly with regard to the strait.

“It’s ⁠only appropriate ​that people who ​are ‌the beneficiaries of the ⁠Strait will help ⁠to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he told the Financial Times.

Mr Trump added that he might delay his summit with China’s President Xi Jinping later this month as he presses Beijing to help unblock ​the crucial ‌waterway.

It comes as energy prices continue to soar and Mr Trump is under increasing pressure at home to bring them down.

Mr Trump said later on Air Force One that Iran wanted to negotiate "badly".

"They want to negotiate, they want to negotiate badly. I don't think they're ready. Just from what I'm hearing, they want to negotiate badly. As they should," he said on Air Force One. "But I don't think they're ready, they can do what they have to do. But I think they will be ready at some point."

He added: "I don't know that I want to make a deal yet because you know what, first of all, nobody even knows who you're dealing with because most of their leadership has been killed as you know, right? So I don't even know that we want to make a deal."

This comes after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier on Sunday that Tehran had never asked for a ceasefire or renewed negotiations, as the US had attacked his country when previous talks were under way.

Meanwhile, a top aide to Mr Trump said the Pentagon estimates the Iran war, now in its third week, will take between four and six weeks.

Kevin Hassett, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, offered the timeline along with a caveat that the ultimate decision on when the war will conclude lies with Mr Trump.

He was among several administration officials on Sunday asking Americans for patience as energy prices rise, saying the goal of eliminating Iran as a threat in the Middle East is worth it.

The Pentagon believes “that it would take four to six weeks to complete this mission and that we’re ahead of schedule", Mr Hassett told CBS’s Face the Nation.

“We expect that the global economy is going to have a big positive shock as soon as this is over," he said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated that the war may last several more weeks with oil and petrol prices increased as the US and Israel seek to further erode Iranian military capabilities.