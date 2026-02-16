Araghchi says he has 'real ideas' for US deal before UN meeting

​Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he will meet ⁠the UN nuclear watchdog director general on Monday, before US-Iran ⁠nuclear talks.

Mr Araghchi said he will meet International ​Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi on Monday accompanied by nuclear experts “for deep technical discussions.”

The IAEA has called on Iran to explain what happened to its stockpile of 440kg of highly enrich uranium after three nuclear sites were bombed by Israel and the US last June.

It is also calling on IAEA inspections of nuclear sites to fully resume, including at the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan sites that were attacked.

Mr Araghchi was defiant about the US warships sent to the Middle East before the talks with the US, which are intended seek to resolve a dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme and avert conflict.

“I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats,” Mr Araghchi said on X.

The US wants expand the scope of the talks to non-nuclear issues like Iran's missile stockpile, but Tehran says it is only willing to discuss ​curbs on ⁠its nuclear programme in exchange for ‌sanctions relief and refused zero uranium enrichment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he told US President Donald Trump last week that any US deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi signalled Iran's readiness ​to compromise on its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, telling the BBC on Sunday that the ball was “in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal.”

The US has sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East and is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed, US officials have told Reuters.

Iran's civil defence organisation on Monday held a chemical defence drill in the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone to strengthen preparedness for potential chemical incidents in the energy hub located in southern Iran.