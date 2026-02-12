Netanyahu fails to impress Israel with subdued White House visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tends to trumpet any visit to a US president as proof that he is Israel’s most capable statesman. This is especially true during an election year, which this year is.

The lack of any clear achievements from a subdued White House visit on Wednesday, his sixth during US President Donald Trump’s current term, is therefore raising eyebrows in Israel.

A possible war in Iran and questions over Gaza’s future make this a time of considerable strategic importance for Israel. The chance to corral the most important leaders in the US, Israel’s most important ally by far, would normally be a sign of access and influence.

However, compared to previous occasions, there were fewer photos and no press conference. Mr Netanyahu even used a side entrance at the White House.

The threat of a war in Iran has loomed over the region for weeks as US President Donald Trump threatens a new attack. Getty Images

A statement from Israel’s Government Press Office was similarly nondescript, saying the two leaders “discussed the negotiations with Iran, Gaza and regional developments”.

“The Prime Minister emphasised the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations, and the two leaders agreed on continued co-ordination and the close contact between them,” it said.

A post by Mr Trump on Truth Social was far more explicit: “There was nothing definitive reached.” He said he “insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference”.

Israeli officials have repeatedly expressed their distrust of Iran during negotiations. Mr Netanyahu was elated when the US decided to strike Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June last year, viewing military force as the most effective way to reduce the threat from Tehran.

Israeli officials also insist that a peace deal, if one is even possible, should address the country’s missile programme and regional proxies, not just its nuclear programme. Israeli outlet Ynet reported after the meeting that Mr Netanyahu demanded Mr Trump include these two issues in any possible agreement. He is also thought to be seeking freedom of action against Iran, even if the US makes a deal with Tehran.

Gaza friction

Mr Trump’s statement also addressed another sore topic for Mr Netanyahu, his Board of Peace for Gaza, which the Prime Minister signed Israel up to during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio before seeing Mr Trump.

“We discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the region in general. There is truly peace in the Middle East,” Mr Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Criticism of Mr Netanyahu’s signing was quick to follow. Opposition politician Yair Golan posted on X a photo of the letter Mr Netanyahu addressed to Mr Rubio to join the Board, with the caption: “Total failure in one picture. A ‘Peace Council’ with Qatar, which funds Hamas and anti-Israel Erdogan. Complete surrender.”

Mr Netanyahu has faced a steady stream of criticism for mishandling the relationship with the US since Mr Trump announced the members of the Board of Peace last month. It includes Qatar and Turkey, which have drawn hostility in Israel due to accusations of supporting Hamas.

An amputee in the ruins of the Al Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza city. EPA

After the board was announced, politician Gadi Eisenkot blamed its composition on “the absence of Israeli initiative and decision-making”.

To make Wednesday’s meeting yet tougher for the Prime Minister, fury was erupting at home over his office requesting that the word “massacre” be dropped from the title of a bill to commemorate the October 7 attacks, reigniting accusations that Mr Netanyahu is trying to rewrite the record of the event to absolve himself of blame.

Mr Netanyahu’s office released a statement stressing that the word “massacre” was included throughout the text, albeit not in the title.