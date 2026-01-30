Podcasts
How Jared Kushner’s plan for Gaza could affect Palestinians

Residents fear being pushed out of enclave and loss of communities

Ban Barkawi
January 30, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

Jared Kushner’s vision for Gaza may have been presented in a vibrant-coloured map and renderings of futuristic, high-rise towers, but Palestinians in the strip say they are sceptical.

Residents likened it to a property advert rather than a plan to rehabilitate what they have lost in the war. They told The National they fear they could be pushed out of the enclave while construction takes place, and cities in the north where they once lived in would disappear.

Mr Kushner's presentation during the World Economic Forum in Davos stood in contrast to the reality on the ground where 60 million tonnes of rubble cover the strip and people live in tents. Israel has continued attacking Gaza since the ceasefire began in October, and restricts the entry of aid and construction equipment.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi speaks to analysts Hamze Attar and Raja Khalidi about what this blueprint of a “new Gaza” could mean for a population who feel they have been stripped of their agency.

Updated: January 30, 2026, 2:00 AM
Podcast

Jared Kushner speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. AFP

How Jared Kushner’s plan for Gaza could affect Palestinians?

