How Jared Kushner’s plan for Gaza could affect Palestinians?

Jared Kushner’s vision for Gaza may have been presented in a vibrant-coloured map and renderings of futuristic, high-rise towers, but Palestinians in the strip say they are sceptical.

Residents likened it to a property advert rather than a plan to rehabilitate what they have lost in the war. They told The National they fear they could be pushed out of the enclave while construction takes place, and cities in the north where they once lived in would disappear.

Mr Kushner's presentation during the World Economic Forum in Davos stood in contrast to the reality on the ground where 60 million tonnes of rubble cover the strip and people live in tents. Israel has continued attacking Gaza since the ceasefire began in October, and restricts the entry of aid and construction equipment.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi speaks to analysts Hamze Attar and Raja Khalidi about what this blueprint of a “new Gaza” could mean for a population who feel they have been stripped of their agency.