Iran protests death toll reaches 7,000 as Trump says 'preference' would be nuclear deal

At least 7,000 people have been confirmed as killed during the Iran protests, according to an updated death toll by a US-based rights group, with the real figure believed to be much higher.

“The total number of confirmed deaths has reached 7,002,” the Human Rights Activists News Agency said on Wednesday. Of these, 6,506 were identified as protesters, including 216 minors. The death toll also includes 214 government supporters and security personnel and 66 bystanders.

An additional 11,730 reported deaths remain under investigation, said Hrana, which relies on a network of activists inside and outside Iran for its data.

The group has documented a “systematic crackdown on protesters” by Iranian authorities after nationwide demonstrations against economic conditions evolved into calls for regime change last month.

The protests, now largely quelled, represented the largest wave of unrest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tehran has accused the US and Israel of inciting chaos and violence in the country. It acknowledged that “thousands” were killed in the unrest, but blamed the deaths on “foreign-backed rioters”.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has acknowledged that the administration of President Donald Trump engineered Iran's recent financial crisis, which led to mass protests across the country.

Iran marked the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the monarchy, on Wednesday. Authorities used pro-regime rallies to convey an image of national unity and condemn foreign intervention in Iran's affairs.

At least 52,941 people have been arrested since the anti-regime protests began, according to Hrana. It said the release of three protesters in Isfahan was halted, despite their families posting bail, after “judicial authorities made their release contingent upon signing a written pledge requiring the detainees to participate in the February 11 rally”.

The families were told that failure to sign the pledge or to comply with its terms would expose the detainees “to the risk of re-arrest”, Hrana reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the turnout at the February 11 rallies as a sign of “resilience”. He said he hoped the year ahead would be one of “peace and tranquillity” for Iran, in which dialogue prevailed over war.

“Our preference is diplomacy, and a deal on Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme is achievable, but only if fair and balanced,” Mr Araghchi wrote on X. Iran “will not shy away from defending its sovereignty, whatever the cost”, he added.

The US began a military build-up in the region last month after Mr Trump threatened to intervene if Iran used violence against protesters. He later shifted focus to Iran's nuclear programme, warning Tehran of US strikes if it did not agree to give up uranium enrichment.

Washington and Tehran resumed talks on a nuclear deal in Oman last week, which both sides described as “positive”.

Iran's revolution anniversary on Wednesday coincided with a meeting between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Mr Trump said he told Mr Netanyahu that nuclear talks with Iran would continue.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social. “If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

His comments come as the Pentagon continues to amass warships and planes in the Middle East amid a looming threat of a potential US strike against Iran if talks fail.