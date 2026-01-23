UN to vote on Iran human rights inquiry after protest crackdown

The UN's Human Rights Council is convening for an ‌emergency session on Friday to address Iran's violent crackdown on ⁠protesters in the recent wave of unrest.

The special session is being held at the request of Germany, Britain and Iceland. A draft resolution calls on an independent fact-finding mission to document abuses by the Iranian regime against civilians for the sake of "future legal proceedings".

Opening the session, human rights ​chief Volker Turk said thousands of people, including ​children, had been killed in Iran's "brutal repression" of the protests. ⁠He ‌called the crackdown "a ⁠pattern of subjugation and ⁠overwhelming force that can never address people’s grievances and frustrations."

In a letter drafted by Iceland and presented to the council, countries expressed a "serious concern about the ongoing human rights situation in Iran".

They described an "unprecedented violent crackdown on peaceful protests by security forces, including credible reports of unlawful killings of protesters, including children, and use of excessive and lethal force, leading to the death of thousands of peaceful protesters".

Members of the council also expressed concern over "arbitrary arrests ... enforced disappearances ... and the communication blackout intentionally imposed by Iranian authorities".

The draft resolution seeks ‍to extend by two years the mandate of a UN investigation set up in 2022 after the previous wave ⁠of protests. ‌It calls for an "independent international fact-finding mission to conduct an urgent investigation into allegations of recent and ongoing serious human rights violations and abuses, and crimes perpetrated in relation to the protests".

Iranian authorities are accused of imposing a deadly crackdown on sweeping protests that began on December 28 and spread to all 31 provinces. Demonstrations were fuelled by the country's economic woes, but evolved into calls for regime change in one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rule since 1979.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) said on Thursday it has verified 5,002 deaths linked to the regime's clampdown, including 4,714 protesters. Almost 10,000 more deaths are under review amid a continuing internet blackout that has entered its third consecutive week, with limited connectivity in some areas.

While the Iranian government has blamed "armed terrorists" backed by Israel and the US for many of the deaths of civilians and members of the security forces, rights groups have documented a deadly clampdown on demonstrations by the regime, with published videos and field reports confirming "direct gunfire against protesters", according to Hrana.