UN urged to investigate Iran abuses as crackdown 'intensifies'

The UN's Human Rights Council was urged on Thursday to appoint new investigators for Iran to document what it heard was a worsening wave of violence against protesters.

An urgent session of the council in Geneva was told that up to 70 people including five children had been killed in Iran in the past week.

UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk said Iran was in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" after two months of anti-regime protests.

He said more than 14,000 people had been arrested and that a "conservative estimate" was that 300 had died including 40 children.

"It pains me to see what is happening in the country — the images of children killed, of women beaten in the streets, of people sentenced to death," he said.

A draft resolution by the council would set up a new investigative mission to collect evidence of abuses and ensure it could be used in court.

It would have a mandate separate from the UN's special rapporteur on Iran, Javid Rehman, who has been denied access to the country.

Germany, which along with Iceland called for the special session, said it was fighting hard for a majority on the 47-member council.

The resolution would also call on Iran to end repression and violence against its own people.

"The Iranian demonstrators have no seat on the Human Rights Council in Geneva and no voice of their own in the United Nations," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"Today the UN Human Rights Council can raise its voice for indivisible human rights in Iran."

Protests in Iran — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Iranians protest in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in September. AP Photo

The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in the custody of Iran's morality police.

UN rapporteur Mr Rehman has described indiscriminate use of force against protesters, as well as harassment of women for wearing their hijab incorrectly.

He told the council that top officials in Iran had shown no willingness to engage with demonstrators but instead told security forces to use violence.

Families of children who died have been given government counter-narratives that they fell from a height, took their own lives or were poisoned by mysterious enemy agents, he said.

"Prisons are now bursting with all those who had dreamed of and worked for a better future for Iran," Mr Rehman said.

"In the past seven days alone, crackdown on protests has intensified with at least 60 to 70 persons killed."

Iranian delegate Khadijeh Karimi told the council that western powers were abusing the UN body for political ends.

She described Ms Amini's death as unfortunate but blamed western governments and foreign provocateurs for spurring on violent protests.

Iran's morality police and other security forces have been sanctioned by western powers including the UK, US and European Union because of the protests.

Thursday's special session is the first in the Human Rights Council dedicated to Iran, and the second overall this year after a discussion of the war in Ukraine.

It is focusing especially on the plight of Iranian women and children, after the UN reported at least 27 children being killed in the violence.

Some children were killed by live ammunition or beaten to death, while others were arrested in raids on schools for alleged participation in the protests, the council heard.

Germany and Iceland's request for a special meeting was backed by 17 of 47 members of the UN council, including the US, Britain and France.

Some German MPs are urging the government to go further still by tightening sanctions and classifying Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorists.

Iran is not a member of the council, while Russia lost its seat after its invasion of Ukraine. Their ally Venezuela is on the council.