Defiant Iran condemns foreign intervention on anniversary of revolution

A defiant Iranian leadership used pro-regime rallies on Wednesday to condemn foreign intervention in the Middle East and declare talk of curbing its missile arsenal a "red line", as the threat of a US attack continues to loom.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said regional conflicts can and should be resolved only by countries in the Middle East.

“Our region has no need for the presence of outsiders,” said Mr Pezeshkian. He said Tehran was working with its neighbours to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East "because we believe that the problems of the region can only be solved by regional countries, not foreign powers".

The Iranian President was speaking at an event in Tehran on Wednesday to mark the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the monarchy.

“The world today must see that the people of Iran have come out in millions across the country to safeguard their revolution," Mr Pezeshkian said.

UAE leaders sent a message on Wednesday congratulating Mr Pezeshkian. This comes after Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, met Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss bilateral relations, ways to strengthen co-operation, and regional developments.

The UAE has repeatedly urged dialogue and de-escalation to avoid another conflict in the Middle East.

Ballistic missile launchers on display in Tehran during pro-regime rallies on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. AFP

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said the rallies marking the anniversary are "the secret to the strength and steadfastness" of the Iranian regime.

Addressing US requests to include Iran’s missile programme in talks on its nuclear activities, Mr Araghchi said: "Our missiles are not subject to negotiation and will not be.”

An adviser to ​Iran's supreme leader also described the country's missile ​capabilities as ​a red ​line.

"The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable," Ali Shamkhani said while taking part in a march, state media reported.

Mr Pezeshkian said Iran was committed to the path of diplomacy after Washington and Tehran resumed nuclear deal talks in Oman last week, which both sides described as "positive".

US President Donald Trump said talks would continue this week and that he was interested in making a deal.

he said: "I would say that I'd rather make a deal. It's got to be a good deal. No nuclear weapons, no missiles, no this, no that, all the different things that you want."

The US wants Iran to completely abandon its nuclear programme, hand over enriched uranium and end support for its regional proxy groups. Mr Trump has warned that if no deal is reached with Iran, the US will do "something very tough".

The 47th anniversary celebrations in Iran coincide with an expected meeting between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The meeting is the seventh between the two leaders since Mr Trump took office for the second time.

Mr Netanyahu announced the trip on Saturday, saying the talks would focus on ensuring any US-Iran agreement includes limits on Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and its support for proxy groups in the region.