Middle East does not need another conflict, says UAE's Gargash as US-Iran tensions rise

The UAE said it wants to see direct talks between Iran and the US, stressing that diplomacy, not another regional showdown, is needed urgently to defuse tensions and resolve the nuclear issue.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai about the risk of a new confrontation between Tehran and US President Donald Trump's administration, Dr Anwar Gargash said the region could not afford another crisis.

“I don’t know what’s going on in President Trump’s mind, but I can give you the view from the region, the view from the UAE," said the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President.

“I think the region has gone through various climactic confrontations. I don’t think we need another one. But what we would like to see is direct Iranian-American negotiations, leading to understandings.”

Dr Gargash said unresolved disputes had repeatedly destabilised the region. “It is extremely important that many of the key issues that have rocked the bilateral relationship, and had an impact on the region, foremost among them the nuclear issue, are addressed directly,” he added.