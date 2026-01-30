No new nuclear talks with US on table, Iran's Foreign Minister says

Iran has no specific plans to meet or negotiate with the US over its nuclear programme, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, against a backdrop of soaring tensions over the prospect of war.

“We do not have anything planned in terms of meeting with the Americans,” Mr Araghchi told a press conference in Istanbul alongside his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. “We want negotiations to be fair and equitable, and we are ready for that. Those conditions have not yet been fulfilled.”

The scope, location and format of any future meetings would depend on the US being prepared to enter talks, based on “mutual respect and trust,” Mr Araghchi added.

Iran is not ready to negotiate on its ballistic missile programme – something that the US has pushed for, he added. “Iran’s missiles systems will never be the subject of any negotiation. No country will put its defence or security on the negotiation table,” he said.

Mr Araghchi arrived for talks on Friday with Turkish officials, who have been holding round-the-clock conversations with US and Iranian leaders in recent days as they aim to avert a new war in the region.

Mr Fidan said he is speaking to his Iranian counterpart “every two days because of developments in the region”. He said he also had a “long conversation” with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, and would continue speaking to US officials.

Iran's Abbas Araghchi, left, and Turkey's Hakan Fidan, right, at a press conference in Istanbul. Getty Images

The meetings came with tension between Washington and Tehran soaring. The US has sent military assets to the Gulf and is threatening to use them against the Islamic Republic.

Mr Trump initially threatened to use military force against Iran as reports emerged of a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in the country this month. Activists outside the country put the death toll so far at about 6,500 people, most of them protesters. They are investigating reports of thousands more killings.

Mr Trump appeared to back down from use of military force after receiving assurances that protesters would not be executed in Iran. But he later confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group had arrived in the Middle East, and renewed threats of action unless Iran return to negotiations over a nuclear deal.

The US and Tehran held several rounds of talks last year over an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, after the US pulled out of a previous deal in 2018 during Mr Trump’s first term. But those talks collapsed when Israel attacked Iran in June, unleashing a 12-day war in which the US also struck Iran’s nuclear sites.

Mr Araghchi said Iran is “ready for negotiations” but is “also ready for war” and warned that any new conflict could drag in the whole region.

“We are even more ready than we were in June. At that time we responded to the belligerent forces and we would do the same again,” he said.

“If the US directly gets involved, then the situation will change significantly compared to the previous hostilities, and they could spread to the region. I hope they will act with a sense of rationality and reason and good sense will prevail, and that they don’t drag the region into bloodshed.”

Turkish role

Turkey has opposed military action against Iran, and has instead encouraged Washington and Tehran to engage in negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday that Turkey was willing to “play a facilitating role between Iran and the US to reduce tensions and resolve issues” his office said. Mr Erdogan was also scheduled to meet Mr Araghchi on Friday.

Mr Fidan said nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran should restart on a “constructive basis” and encouraged the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, and its “integration” with the international system.

“We are against military intervention in Iran,” he said. “Resorting to military alternatives for resolution of problems is not something we support,” he said.

Iran has warned its military is ready to retaliate to any new US attack. AFP

Mr Fidan also gave condolences to Iranians killed in protests earlier this month, without ascribing blame or responsibility for their deaths.

Turkey is “deeply sorry for loss of lives of people in protests and present our condolences to the people of Iran,” he said.

Mr Araghchi repeated previous claims by the Iranian government that Israel was behind the widespread killings of demonstrators. He described them as “terrorist attacks,” that were, “governed and managed by the Israeli regime”.

Human rights groups outside the country have widely documented unarmed protesters being shot by state authorities in Iran, and security forces placing restrictions on the retrieval and burial of their bodies.

Mr Araghchi also responded to the EU’s designation on Thursday of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

“I’m really sad. I’m just sad,” he said. The EU is making “errors in their strategic calculations.”