Trump 'planning' to speak to Tehran as he sends another warship to the Middle East

US President Donald Trump says he is “planning” ​to speak to Iran after dispatching another warship to the Middle East.

“We have ‍a ‍lot of ⁠very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if ⁠we ​didn't have ‍to use them,” Mr ⁠Trump ‌told reporters on Thursday. When asked about holding potential discussions with Tehran, he replied: “I am ‍planning on it, yeah”.

US officials say Mr Trump is reviewing his options but has yet to decide whether to strike Iran. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US military will be prepared to carry out whatever ​Mr Trump decides in order to deter Tehran.

“They should not pursue nuclear capabilities,” Mr Hegseth said. “We will be prepared to deliver whatever this President expects of the War Department.”

There have been growing fears of renewed conflict between the US and Iran as both sides trade threats, despite signalling an openness to talks.

The US Navy has ​sent an additional warship ​to the ‌Middle East, a US official told Reuters on Thursday, bringing the number of destroyers ⁠in the ​region ‍to six. The official said the USS Delbert D. Black had entered the region in the past 48 hours.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, consisting of several warships and the aircraft carrier, also entered the US Central Command's area of responsibility earlier this week. It means the US has major firepower within striking range of Iran.

Iran’s army spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, told state television on Thursday that his country would deliver an immediate response if attacked by the US. He claimed that US aircraft carriers have “serious vulnerabilities”.

A senior political adviser to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said Tehran would strike the “heart of Tel Aviv” if it is attacked.

It comes as Mr Trump said Iran would face a “far worse” attack than last year unless it begins talks over its nuclear programme.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country was open to negotiations “if the US can prove its commitment to the path of dialogue”.

“We believe that war and conflict are not in the interest of any party and we emphasise the path of diplomacy,” he said. “However, we will not allow ourselves to be threatened or attacked during negotiations, as in past experiences.”

The US and Iran had been engaged in negotiations aimed at reaching a nuclear deal, but talks derailed in June last year when Israel launched strikes on Tehran. The US also struck some of Iran's key nuclear sites during the 12-day war. Tehran has since been reluctant to return to the negotiating table.

Mr Trump had previously threatened to “hit Iran very hard” in response to the regime's crackdown on nationwide demonstrations. At least 6,479 people have been killed in the protests, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.