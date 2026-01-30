Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington as regional tensions simmer

The Trump administration has held talks with senior defence ⁠and intelligence officials from Israel and ​Saudi Arabia in Washington.

The discussions were held separately and focused on Iran, as US ‌President Donald Trump considers military strikes on the country, Reuters reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on X that he discussed "efforts to advance regional and global peace and stability" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Tensions have escalated as the US increases its military presence in the Middle East. Mr Trump has repeatedly warned Iran to come to the table and ‌make a deal on its nuclear programme or face an attack, while ‍Tehran has threatened to strike back in response.

Separately, Israel's military intelligence chief, Maj Gen Shlomi ⁠Binder, held talks on Iran with senior officials from the Pentagon, the CIA and the White House on Tuesday and Wednesday, a source said. Axios reported that he shared intelligence on possible Iranian targets.

Prince Khalid's meetings focused on Iran, Reuters reported. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, have sought to de-escalate the situation and prevent a wider war.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud ⁠Pezeshkian that the kingdom would not allow its ​airspace or territory to be ‍used for military actions against Tehran, state news agency SPA reported this week. The UAE also made a similar announcement.

Mr Trump is considering options against ⁠Iran purportedly in response to the regime's deadly crackdown on protesters as demonstrations spread across the country amid a media blackout.

At least 5,800 people have been killed in the protests and about 17,000 more deaths are under review, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said. Iranian authorities have blamed the deaths on “foreign-backed” rioters, accusing the US and Israel of inciting violence in the country, without offering evidence.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, consisting of the aircraft carrier and several warships, arrived in the Middle East this week. This means the US now has major firepower within striking range of Iran.

Mr Trump has not yet decided on a course of action, one source and a US official said. Regional concerns remain, with some Middle East flights being rerouted or suspended owing to the high tension.