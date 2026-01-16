World Governments Summit 2026 to feature gathering of Nobel winners to discuss world's challenges

Global leaders will meet in Dubai next month for the World Governments Summit.

More than 35 heads of state are expected for the three-day event which is set to reflect on major issues facing the world from the rise of artificial intelligence to economic tensions.

Announcing details of the event on Friday, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the World Governments Summit, said the 2026 edition promises to be the largest in its history.

Thousands of attendees are expected with government leaders, ministers, technology pioneers, podcasters, business tycoons and much more to assess the state of governments and the world.

The edition this year will also feature a World Laureates Summit – which will draw scores of Nobel laureates and recipients of prestigious international awards to discuss challenges and solutions to the scientific issues the world faces.

This will run from February 1 to 3 ahead of the main summit that runs from February 3 to 5, organisers said.

Mr Al Gergawi said “huge and massive” changes have taken place across the world over the past few years, and that more change was ahead.

The summit’s role, then, was about how to improve human life with the role of government crucial here.

“We redefined what is the future of government work,” he said. “Especially after Covid-19 and the changes that happened because of covid.”

The summit will also feature 24 side-summits that will reflect on AI and other topics, a UAE-Kuwait economic forum and 35 ministerial and strategic roundtables along with awards such as for the best government minister and most reformed government.

“The world is meeting in the UAE,” said Mr Al Gergawi. “The summit will be the largest in its history.”