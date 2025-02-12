Refugees at Zaatari camp, which shelters about 80,000 Syrians on the border with Jordan. AFP
World Governments Summit: UN refugee chief calls for support for Syrians to return home

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, says world faces largest number of displaced since Second World War

Nick Webster
February 12, 2025