World Governments Summit: UN refugee chief calls for support for Syrians to return home

Syria can become a model of how to repatriate hundreds of thousands of refugees as humanitarian organisations look for a new approach to help the largest number of displaced people since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/decades-on-we-are-still-uncovering-the-tragic-stories-of-the-second-world-war-1.705900" target="_blank">Second World War</a>. Following 10 years of conflict, more than 14 million Syrians are thought to have fled their homes in search of peace and safety. Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said brave decisions were needed to reintegrate Syrians back into communities as many now look to return. “The number of active conflicts at the end of last year was about 120 – that’s enormous,” said Mr Grandi at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. “Because of that, people decide to leave their homes, not by choice, but it's a decision they have to make. It's one of the most difficult decisions. The type of conflict we are witnessing has become even worse, so people flee in much larger numbers. This is why we have now in our statistics 123 million refugees. This is a figure we have not reached since the Second World War.” The UNHCR works in 136 countries, helping establish temporary settlements for displaced people, as well as food and medical support. Last year, Iran hosted the largest number of refugees, almost 3.8 million, followed by Turkey which has taken in 3.1 million. Mr Grandi said UNHCR surveys showed more Syrians were looking to return home since the downfall of former president Bashar Al Assad. “A year ago, those who said they wanted to go back within a year were less than 2 per cent,” Mr Grandi added. “After December and the change of government, already that number has reached 30 per cent. People are watching, but we need to help them. Sometimes building peace is even more difficult than making peace. “It requires resources, and a bit of risk taking in investing in a very fragile situation so they don't slide back into conflict and misery. Syria, in my opinion, with a lot of caution and vigilance, is one such situation in which we can reverse this pattern of crisis displacement and find a solution.”