Trump to host Netanyahu in White House next week

US President Donald Trump will meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House next week, according a source, to press him for an end to the war on Gaza.

Mr Trump is likely to tell Mr Netanyahu that the war, now more than 20 months old, can no longer continue, the source said.

"Netanyahu is ready to discuss a ceasefire, because the military and political objectives of the war have long been achieved," they said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said that Mr Netanyahu had "expressed interest" in coming to Washington and meeting with the president.

"We are working on a date for that," Ms Leavitt told reporters.

Axios on Monday reported that the meeting will take place on Monday, quoting an Israeli official.

It would be Mr Netanyahu's third trip to Washington since Mr Trump took office for second time this year.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was in Washington this week, holding talks with senior officials in the White House, Ms Leavitt said.

She said that it was a "priority" for Mr Trump since he took office "to end this brutal war in Gaza."

Ms Leavitt said the recently brokered peace deal between Israel and Iran ending the 12-day war provided a new opportunity.

"It's heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war, and the President wants to see it end and he wants to save lives," she said.

The visits come after Mr Trump on Friday said he expects a ceasefire in the war in Gaza to be reached within a week.

The war in Gaza was started by a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians in Gaza, and reduced most of the coastal strip to rubble.

Humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people there have been worsening amid Israeli restrictions on the entry of food aid and supplies.

