Trump and Qatar's Emir discuss de-escalation efforts in region as fears of US action persists

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and US President Donald Trump have discussed efforts towards de-escalation and ​stability in the region.

The leaders spoke on the phone and exchanged views about regional and international developments, Qatar's Royal Court reported on Wednesday.

Their call came before a meeting between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to press the US President ​to ‌widen ⁠America's talks ​with Iran ​to ‌include curbs ⁠on Tehran's missile arsenal ⁠and other security concerns beyond its nuclear programme.

Mr Trump and Sheikh Tamim emphasised the need for further co-ordination and consultation on issues of common interest and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving crises through dialogue and peaceful means.

They also reviewed the strategic relations between the US and Qatar, and ways to support and develop the two countries n various fields, according to the statement.

Mr Trump told Fox Business that a good deal with Iran would mean “no nuclear weapons, no missiles,” but did ​not elaborate.

He told Axios that he was considering sending a ‌second aircraft carrier strike group as part of a massive build-up of US forces near Iran.

Israel is concerned that the US might pursue a nuclear-focused deal that does not include limitations on ​Iran’s ballistic missile programme, or an end to Iranian support for armed proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, Reuters said citing people familiar with the matter.

“I will present to the President our perceptions of the principles in the negotiations,” Mr Netanyahu told reporters before departing for the US.

After arriving in Washington on Tuesday night, Mr Netanyahu met US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who led the US team at the talks with Iran, according to a post on X by Israel's ambassador to Washington, Michael Leiter.

The latest round of negotiations began last Friday in Oman amid soaring regional tension. Washington has sent an “armada” to the Middle East in response to a government crackdown on protests in Iran. Concerns are high that Washington could launch another attack on Tehran. Iran also warned it would respond by striking American bases in the region.

Both the US and Iran have described the recent talks as “positive” but this has not helped de-escalate the tension. Mr Trump warned that if a deal is not reached, the US will do “something very tough”. He told Axios that he was considering sending another aircraft carrier to the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is already in the region.