Dubai issues new law on public safety to protect lives and property

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday set out a new law on public safety in the emirate.

It establishes a legislative framework to ensure high safety standards for people and property. The new law will be effective from June 1 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The legislation aims to protect lives and property by reducing injuries, deaths and damage from accidents, ensuring the safety of public services and products in the market. It also seeks to enforce public safety at venues and during events.

What are the new rules?

The law sets out rules on equipment standards, lighting and ventilation, safe entry and exits, limits on capacity to prevent overcrowding, and controls on noise levels to avoid hearing hazards and excessive sound exposure.

It requires venues and event organisers to provide fire-fighting equipment, emergency evacuation measures, first-aid supplies, trained safety supervisors, alarm systems, clear safety signage and a public safety management plan to protect those in attendance.

The legislation announced by Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President, establishes public safety standards for maintenance activities in inhabited buildings and homes, electrical devices and equipment, and at swimming pools and beaches.

The law redefines the responsibilities of the public, requiring them to comply with all public safety procedures, instructions and guidelines in public spaces.

The public must observe permitted swimming times at beaches and avoid restricted areas reserved for staff, and other unauthorised zones.

The law prohibits handling explosives, fireworks, toxic or flammable materials, or other unsafe products without authorisation.

It also bans placing dangerous materials in waste containers or collection vehicles, moving or tampering with such containers, and opening or interfering with manholes, sewer pipes, or stormwater drains, except for authorised personnel.

The law prohibits the use or sale of any tools, devices, or products intended for human use, entertainment, or education if they do not meet public safety requirements.

What are the penalties?

Anyone who breaks the new law may be fined between Dh500 and Dh1,000,000 ($136 and $270,000), with offences repeated within a year subject to a fine of up to Dh2,000,000.

The law grants any affected party the right to submit a written appeal against decisions, actions, or measures taken under this legislation within 10 working days of being notified.

Appeals are decided on within 30 days by a committee appointed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, the relevant authority, or an agency authorised by the Municipality.

Dubai Municipality’s Environment, Health and Safety Agency will oversee and regulate public safety in the emirate.