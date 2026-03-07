Saudi Pro League: Karim Benzema shines on comeback while Cristiano Ronaldo travels to Spain for rehab

Karim Benzema marked his return from injury with a stunning effort in Al Hilal's 4-0 win over Al Najmah in the Saudi Pro League.

French star Benzema, who was a winter signing from Al Ittihad and sat out the last two rounds with injury, scoring twice at the Kingdom Arena.

The reigning player of the season broke the deadlock right before half-time and also set up a three-goal blitz in a five-minute spell towards the end.

Benzema’s first, on 43 minutes, came not long after Al Najmah were reduced to 10 men as he was perfectly placed to nod home Salem Al Dawsari’s cross.

Then, with nine minutes of normal time remaining, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic broke inside the penalty area where Benzema beat goalkeeper Victor Braga.

It was one-way traffic from there as Malcom and Milinkovic-Savic secured a comfortable win.

Al Hilal are in third position, one point behind leaders Al Ahli.

Benzema took to social media to celebrate the win.

“Great win and good sensations tonight,” Benzema wrote on X. “Thanks to the fans for the love as always.”

Meanwhile, Al Nassr ⁠coach Jorge Jesus said Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ​will ​travel ​to Spain ⁠for rehabilitation after picking up a hamstring injury.

Ronaldo, 41, has scored 21 ⁠goals in 22 games this ​season ⁠in ‌the SPL. He picked up the injury during ​a 3-1 win over Al-Fayha.

“After examining Ronaldo’s injury, it became clear that he needs a period of rest and treatment, so we decided to send him to Spain,” Jesus said.

▶

“The medical staff diagnosed Ronaldo’s condition ​and confirmed that ‌he is ⁠unable to take ​part in tomorrow’s ​match ‌or the following one against Al Khaleej”.

Al Nassr are scheduled to take on Neon tonight in the league. They will take top spot in the table with a victory.

It is not clear whether the five-times Ballon ⁠d'Or winner will be fit to take part in Portugal's friendlies against Mexico on March 29 ​and the US on April 1.

Also, Al Ahli moved top of the Saudi Pro League with a 3-1 win in the Sea Derby against champions Al Ittihad.

Playing in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Alinma Stadium, Matthias Jaissle’s side clinched a derby double over their Jeddah rivals. Goals from Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez and Feras Al Buraikan completed the win.