Salem Al Dawsari edges out Akram Afif to win Asian Player of the Year

Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari has been named Asian Player of the Year for the second time, while Japan’s Hana Takahashi claimed the women’s prize at a glittering AFC awards ceremony in Riyadh on Thursday.

Al Dawsari, 33, reclaimed the honour he first won in 2022, edging out Qatar’s Akram Afif and Malaysia’s Arif Aiman after another standout season for club and country.

The Al Hilal captain played a pivotal role in helping Saudi Arabia secure qualification for a third consecutive World Cup earlier this week.

“I’m grateful to win this award,” said Al Dawsari. “Winning it for a second time is special because it came after a huge effort.

"Titles with my team are always the priority, but this award complements our collective achievements. I dedicate it to my teammates, fans, and everyone who has supported me.”

His victory continues Saudi Arabia’s strong record in the continental honour – he becomes the seventh player from the kingdom to be named Asia’s best since Saeed Al Owairan claimed the inaugural award in 1994.

In the women’s category, Japan defender Hana Takahashi took top honours ahead of Australia’s Holly McNamara and China’s Wang Shuang. The Urawa Red Diamonds captain becomes the sixth Japanese winner of the award since its introduction in 1999.

“I’m deeply honoured,” Takahashi said in a video message. “With the Women’s Asian Cup next year, my focus is to earn selection for the national team and help elevate women’s football across Asia.”

Elsewhere, North Korea’s Ri Song Ho was named Coach of the Year after guiding his side to victory at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, while Paris Saint-Germain’s South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in and Chelsea’s Japanese forward Maika Hamano collected the international player awards.

