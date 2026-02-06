Karim Benzema 'proud of the team' after hat-trick in sensational Al Hilal debut

Karim Benzema made an emphatic statement in his first game in Al Hilal colours as the French star scored a hat-trick and also grabbed an assist ⁠for the ​Saudi Pro League leaders in a 6-0 thrashing of Al Okhdood.

Benzema completed a stunning move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal hours before Monday's transfer deadline, joining an already strong line-up that includes Salem Al Dawsari, Marcos Leonardo, Darwin Nunez and Malcom.

Benzema's move was not all smooth though as Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with the decision of the financial backers of the top teams in the league - PIF - to further strengthen an already strong team.

Despite all the noise, Benzema, 38, let his game do the talking.

The former France striker made ⁠an immediate impact on Thursday night as he broke the deadlock with a back-heel touch after seizing on a loose ball inside the area shortly after the half-hour mark.

Benzema doubled the score with a low, close-range drive in the 60th minute and four minutes later completed his hat-trick with another close-range effort.

The Frenchman set up Malcom for ⁠Al Hilal's fourth, shortly before being ​substituted in the ‍71st minute.

"It was an important game today. So we are ⁠happy, ‌we play well, we do a clean sheet ⁠and we score so we are happy," ⁠Benzema said.

"Everybody is good with me they give me everything so when I am on the pitch I give everything for them," he added.

He also took to social media to thank the supporters.

"Proud of the team. Thank you for the support and the warm welcome. Alhamdulillah," Benzema posted on X.

Al Dawsari, the AFC Player of the Year for 2025, completed the rout with a brace.

It was a dream start for Benzema after he turned down an offer to extend his contract with Al Ittihad, who ‌he joined on a free transfer in 2023 ‍after 14 years ‍with Real Madrid.

Benzema is the most valuable signing of a strong winter recruitment drive from Hilal, joining Mohamed Kader Mitty, Rayan Al Dossary, Pablo Mari, Murad Hawsawi, Sultan Mandash, and Simon Boubary at the Kingdom Arena.

After joining the club, Benzema had said: "I'm happy to be part of a great team. I have a lot of ambition, and I will work [hard] and give everything on the pitch to help this team win trophies."

Such has been Benzema's form, there is speculation he could be considered for France at this year's Fifa World Cup.

“I have goals in my head. I love football and I love winning. I like trophies. That’s what matters most to me. If I am called to the national team, I come to play football. And it stops there,” Benzema had said.

Benzema has gone from strength to strength in the kingdom. He has now made 65 appearances in the SPL, scoring 41 goals. He was named player of the season last term and is on track to retain the crown this term as well.