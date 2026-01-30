Doubts over Karim Benzema's future at Al Ittihad after contract uncertainty

Al Ittihad and Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy with the terms of his new contract, raising doubts over his future at the club.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner reportedly found the new contract well below expectations. Benzema was not part of the Al Ittihad team that drew 2-2 with Al Fateh on Thursday.

The 38-year-old French star was one of the first high-profile signings of the revamped Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster move to the kingdom in 2022.

Benzema has enjoyed tremendous success in Jeddah. He scored 25 goals as Al Ittihad secured a league and cup double in the 2024/25 season.

His good form had even resulted in some talk of him possibly returning to the national squad.

However, with his contract with Al Ittihad expiring in June and the new offer not deemed to be up to the mark, according to L’Equipe, there is an air of uncertainty around Benzema.

Club manager Sergio Conceicao did not give any details about the contract issue with Benzema, stating that he is more than happy to manage the French player.

“You will have to ask the club about Karim Benzema. I am here to train, prepare for matches, achieve results. Everything else is outside my responsibilities,” Conceicao said.

“Karim is a great professional, a fantastic player. I am proud to coach him.”

Earlier, Al Ittihad sports director Ramon Planes had insisted Benzema was keen to stay in Saudi Arabia.

“He wants to stay, he's very keen to continue in Saudi Arabia and with Al Ittihad,” Planes told ABC. “He's seen that there's a serious project there, with good players.”

Benzema had earlier expressed his willingness to compete at the highest level not only for club but also country, with reports of him being possibly considered for France at this year's Fifa World Cup.

“I have goals in my head. I love football and I love winning. I like trophies. That’s what matters most to me. If I am called to the national team, I come to play football. And it stops there,” Benzema had said.