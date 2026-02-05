Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training with Al Nassr to dampen exit rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself back in training with club side Al Nassr, appearing to turn down the heat on whether he had played his last game for the Saudi side.

Since Monday, reports had speculated that Ronaldo, 40, had effectively gone on strike and refused to play for Nassr. He was omitted from the matchday squad that conquered Al Riyadh 1-0, allowing the capital club to close the gap on Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal to a point.

While no official reason was given for his absence, it was widely believed that Ronaldo was angered over a deal that allowed Hilal to sign Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad after the French striker agreed to terminate his contract with the Jeddah side.

All three clubs – along with Al Ahli – are majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the PIF. Ronaldo was said to be unhappy that the club's financial backers had favoured title rivals Hilal by sanctioning Benzema's transfer between clubs.

Ronaldo's absence was mocked by some, with a “missing person notice” circulating online, allegedly prepared in Saudi Arabia. The notice describes a “40-year-old man with a severe crying problem.”

Both Nassr and Ronaldo have remained tight-lipped, but the Portuguese superstar has gone some way to quietening the noise by returning to training with the rest of Jorge Jesus' squad.

While there were no words, Ronaldo posted yellow and blue hearts – Al Nassr's colours – alongside the image of him training.

The indication is that any behind-the-scenes disagreements have been ironed out, and that Ronaldo is ready to resume his career and try to help Nassr end a seven-year wait for a league title.

Ronaldo's 17 league goals this season see him sit second in the Pro League scoring charts, only behind Ivan Toney's 18 for Ahli.

Nassr are next in action on Friday when they host Ittihad at Al Awwal Park. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo figures in Jesus' plans, but his return to training means he at least has made himself available for selection.

By that time, the gap to leaders Hilal could have increased. Simone Inzaghi's side play away at Al Okhdood on Thursday.