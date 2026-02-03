Karim Benzema joins Al Hilal in stunning deadline day move as Cristiano Ronaldo sits out Al Nassr match

Karim Benzema completed a deadline day free transfer from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal on Monday in a move which shocked the Saudi Pro League and reportedly caused Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo to go on strike.

Benzema, 38, had been at Al Ittihad since 2023 but was entering the final six months of his contract and was said to be unhappy with the terms on offer for a renewal.

That led to speculation of interest from league leaders Al Hilal, who completed a stunning move for the former Real Madrid striker and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner in the closing hours of the winter market.

"Al Hilal signed French star Karim Benzema on a free transfer to represent the football team for one and a half years," the Saudi club said in a statement.

Benzema, who fired Al Ittihad to a league and cup double in 2025, posted on X: "This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared."

Al Hilal are currently locked in a tense SPL title battle with Al Ahli, with whom they drew 0-0 on Monday, and Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Ronaldo was said to be angered by Benzema's transfer and sat out Al Nassr's 1-0 win over Al Riyadh as a result. Al Nassr have not explained his absence, nor has Ronaldo made any public statement.

The Al Nassr teamsheet was the subject of much conjecture ahead of the crucial SPL fixture after speculation from Ronaldo's homeland that he planned to go on strike for the game. When it arrived, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was completely absent from the matchday squad.

Reports in Portugal claimed the striker feels Al Nassr deserved more support from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund. The Saudi PIF owns Al Nassr, as well as rival clubs Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. The Portuguese outlet A Bola said the 40-year-old feels the other PIF-owned clubs had received stronger backing.

Not only did league leaders Al Hilal complete a deal for Benzema, but Al Nassr's Riyadh rivals were also able to seal a €30 million move for the highly-rated young French forward Kader Meite.

Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus added Iraqi prospect Hayder Abdulkareem to his squad in January but admitted he wanted more signings.

Jesus said: “I spoke about the winter period. We don’t have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al Nassr is not good and doesn’t allow it. I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us.”

Ronaldo is one of several high profile stars at Al Nassr, alongside Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, while Jhon Duran, signed for $75m last January, remains out on loan at Fenerbahce.

Without Ronaldo, Al Nassr were able to close the gap to Al Hilal to a single point. Sadio Mane grabbed the winner in their 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh.

Al Nassr's next match is against Benzema's former club Al Ittihad on Friday night. Al Hilal go to Al Okhdood on Thursday.