Al Hilal held by Al Qadsiah but set to sign Manchester United target Kader Meite

Al Hilal dropped vital points in the Saudi Pro League title race on Thursday night but are closing in on the signing of France Under-21 star Kader Meite.

Rennes forward Meite, 18, is rated as one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1 and was being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club were said to be eager to sign Meite in the summer and would have stepped up their interest had they been able to offload the out of favour Joshua Zirkzee.

Meite, however, has opted to move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal parting with up to €30 million to land the rangy striker. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 17 games this season, with six starts and 11 substitute appearances.

League leaders Al Hilal will welcome the extra firepower as they seek success both at home and in the Asian Champions League.

Simone Inzaghi's team lead the SPL by three points after being held at Al Qadsiah in a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

It could have been worse for the Riyadh club but for Salem Al Dawsari's last-gasp leveller. Al Dawsari, who had earlier missed a penalty, pounced to tuck away the rebound after Al Qadsiah failed to clear a Ruben Neves free-kick.

Visitors Al Hilal made the perfect start when Neves scored directly from a corner but Al Qadsiah, managed by the former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, hit back immediately through Nahitan Nandez.

The hosts looked to have grabbed all three points when Julian Quinones gave them the lead late in the second half only for Al Dawsari to thwart them in stoppage time.

The result kept Al Hilal's 26-game unbeaten streak alive but their lead at the top is now just three points following successive draws.

Al Ahli sit second after their 4-0 win over Al Ettifaq on Wednesday night. The England striker Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick as the reigning Asian champions extended their run of good form. Toney now has 18 league goals and sits two ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts.

Ronaldo will have the chance to extend his own 16-goal tally when Al Nassr visit Al Kholood on Thursday.