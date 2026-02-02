Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr game amid transfer frustrations

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat out Al Nassr's game against Al Riyadh on Monday night amid reports he is unhappy about the club's quiet January transfer window.

The Al Nassr teamsheet was the subject of much conjecture ahead of the crucial Saudi Pro League fixture after speculation from Ronaldo's homeland that he planned to go on strike for the game. When it arrived, Ronaldo was completely absent from the matchday squad.

Reports in Portugal claimed the striker feels Al Nassr deserve more support from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund which owns the club. The Saudi PIF owns Al Nassr, as well as rival clubs Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. The Portuguese outlet A Bola said the 40-year-old feels the other PIF-owned clubs have received stronger backing.

League leaders Al Hilal had been linked with a move for Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema in the closing stages of the winter window, while Al Nassr's Riyadh rivals were able to complete a €30 million deal for the highly-rated young French forward Kader Meite. Al Nassr trailed Al Hilal by three points going into Monday's games.

Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus added Iraqi youngster Hayder Abdulkareem to his squad in January but admitted he wanted more signings.

Jesus said: “I spoke about the winter period. We don’t have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al Nassr is not good and doesn’t allow it. I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us.”

Al Nassr's next game is against Al Ittihad on Friday.