Iraq's World Cup 2026 play-off plans disrupted by Middle East crisis

Iraq's preparations for Fifa's World Cup 2026 play-offs have been affected by the crisis in the Middle East, with coach Graham Arnold grounded in the UAE and the games now just weeks away.

Iraq face one of the biggest matches in their history in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 31, when they enter a one-off tie with qualification for this summer's finals in North America on the line. They will face either Suriname or Bolivia, who will meet five days earlier on March 26 for the right to take on the Iraqis.

But with Iraq's date with World Cup destiny now less than a month away, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) has had to seek reassurances from Fifa and the AFC after their preparations were hit by travel and paperwork issues resulting from the outbreak of war in the region.

That includes their coach Arnold being unable to join up with his players because of airspace restrictions.

“Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation are fully aware of every development regarding our team’s situation,” the IFA said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates.

“In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.”

If Iraq go on and seal qualification, they will take their place in Group I, alongside France, Senegal and Norway – perhaps the toughest section drawn at last December's ceremony.

Arnold, though, doesn't see it that way. Last week he told Fifa's official channels his side are not only capable of qualifying but also of causing a few upsets when they get there.

“Some people may say that France, Norway and Senegal is the group of death. I say let’s go for it. All the pressure is on France to win it, the pressure’s on Norway and Senegal to get through – the pressure is not on Iraq,” said Arnold.

“I don’t care what anyone says, there’s nothing better than going to a World Cup. When we’re there, we’ve got nothing to lose so we’re going to play without fear, shock the world and enjoy it while we’re doing it.”

Trump 'doesn't care' if Iran are at World Cup

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday ⁠that he did not care whether Iran participated ​in the World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and ⁠Canada.

“I really don't care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They're running on fumes,” Trump told Politico.

Iran was the only nation missing from a Fifa planning summit for World Cup participants held ⁠this week in Atlanta, deepening questions over whether the country's national team will compete on US ​soil ⁠this summer amid an escalating regional ‌war.

Mehdi Taj, ​president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said this week that the attacks by US and Israeli forces did not bode well for their participation in the tournament, to be held from June 11 to July 19.

Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year. The Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G, and their matches are all scheduled to take place in the US, two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, the two countries could meet in a July 3 elimination match in Dallas.

Should Iran withdraw or be unable to take their place at the tournament, then it could have consequences for Iraq and even the UAE. Fifa's protocol for such a scenario is unclear, but with Iraq being in the play-offs and the UAE being Asia's highest-ranked team not at the tournament, both could be in line to benefit.