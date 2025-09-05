President Sheikh Mohamed and Oman's Sultan Haitham offer Gaza support in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Oman's Sultan Haitham reiterated their support for the Palestinian people and issued a renewed plea for an end to the war with Israel during a phone call on Friday.

The leaders emphasised that the long-proposed two-state solution remained the only "viable path to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region".

Gaza is in the grip of a worsening humanitarian crisis after nearly two years of war in which more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed and about two million displaced.

The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham also reviewed the long-standing ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen relations during discussions.

The two men exchanged greetings in honour of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, expressing their hope that the occasion would help to bring peace and stability to the region.

Emirati and Omani leaders meet regularly in support of a deep-rooted friendship which spans several decades.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday met Sultan Haitham at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat.

The meeting focused on building relations between the countries, with discussions focused on strengthening co-operation across key sectors, particularly in the economic, commercial, tourism, cultural and knowledge fields, Dubai Media Office reported.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, had travelled to the Omani capital the previous month for talks with the Sultan of Oman.

Sultan Haitham emphasised the strong relations between the UAE and Oman while the Sharjah Ruler spoke of his desire to see continued prosperity for Oman and its people.

Sultan Haitham praised Sheikh Dr Sultan for his contributions to preserving Arab culture and identity by documenting its history, referring to the Sharjah Ruler's book The Portuguese in the Sea of ​​Oman, Events in Annals from 1497AD to 1757AD.

