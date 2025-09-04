President Sheikh Mohamed calls for peace and unity in message for the Prophet Mohammed's birthday

President Sheikh Mohamed has called for "stability, unity and peace" in a message to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.
Sheikh Mohamed took to social media to talk about the importance of the occasion. Employees in the UAE will have a public holiday on Friday.
“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on his enduring legacy of understanding and compassion for the welfare of others,” said Sheikh Mohamed.
“We pray to God to bless the world with stability, unity and peace.”
