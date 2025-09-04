The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Free parking in Dubai for public holiday on the Prophet Mohammed's birthday

Workers across the Emirates have a day off on Friday

September 04, 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced that all public parking will be free of charge on Friday, for the holiday marking the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

“All public parking spaces will be free during the Prophet’s Birthday holiday 1447 on Friday, September 5, 2025, with the exception of multi-level parking spaces and Al Khail Gate (N.365) parking spaces. Fares will resume on Saturday, September 6, 2025,” the RTA said on its website.

The RTA also announced the working hours for all its services on social media platform X.

Employees in the public and private sectors in UAE be off work on Friday. The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

The public and private sectors in the Emirates have typically had unified holidays since 2019. The next public holiday for this year will be National Day, which falls on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

