UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Khalifa University

University makes progress in prominent global ranking

September 02, 2025

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated a delegation from Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Tuesday for making “significant progress” in a prominent world university ranking list.

According to state news agency, Wam, Khalifa University advanced 25 places to reach 177th globally and rank among the top 200 universities worldwide in the Quacquarelli Symonds higher education rankings.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed was updated on Khalifa University's various research endeavours, which include a “heterogeneous swarm of underwater robotic fish”.

According to Khalifa University, the swarm of robotic fish are capable of self-co-ordination “without relying on a centralised control structure".

Sheikh Mohamed “reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated academic and knowledge-based ecosystem that keeps pace with the world’s rapidly evolving landscape, and empowers future generations with the tools of knowledge and innovation", Wam reported.

He also said that the efforts at Khalifa University were key to realising “the UAE’s vision of a diversified, knowledge-driven economy built on investment in science and advanced technology".

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, also attended the meeting with Khalifa University officials.

