Sheikh Hamdan directs creation of Dubai AI Seal for businesses

Dubai has introduced artificial intelligence seals to make it easier for businesses, organisations within the government and other stakeholders to evaluate companies promoting AI services.

The creation of the labels came under the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to bolster trust in the AI offerings throughout the emirate.

Dubai hopes the new AI seals for businesses will help to provide a mark of authenticity, while empowering consumers to make informed choices. DCAI

"We are dedicated to establishing an enabling environment for the advancement of the AI industry in Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He said he hoped the AI seals will "drive economic growth, benefit the society, and shape the future we envision for Dubai and the world".

The labels were introduced on Tuesday by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, a division of the Dubai Future Foundation that was founded in 2016 to accelerate the adoption of new technology throughout the UAE.

A total of six seal tiers – E, D, C, B, A and S – will be offered to the businesses that apply, "with S representing the highest impact on Dubai's AI economy".

The new service is free of charge, and businesses can apply through the DCAI website.

According to the DCAI, seals will be "awarded to companies with proven and verified activities in Dubai" falling under the categories of AI consulting, development, infrastructure, integration and ancillary services.

Seals will be required by Dubai's government entities from sellers of AI services, and those who earn the seals will have a higher chance of winning government AI projects, the DCAI said.

Dubai's AI seals will have six tiers depending on the business and service offered by various entities.

The introduction of the seals comes one month after Sheikh Hamdan announced a new classification system in Dubai to indicate when AI has been used in research and publications.

The announcements come as AI technology is being developed around the world at a breakneck pace.

In recent years, the UAE − the Arab world’s second-biggest economy − has pursued becoming an AI front-runner, as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

The country’s efforts have resulted in the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders.

Dubai has seen a growing amount of recognition for its AI endeavours. According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research, Dubai ranks in the top five world cities in terms of the adoption of AI, beating San Francisco, which is widely considered to be the birthplace of the modern tech industry.

The emirate has helped the country rise to the top in various studies for AI, with a new report from TRG Datacenters ranking the UAE and Saudi Arabia as among the top three artificial intelligence superpowers in the world, behind the US.



