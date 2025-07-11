Microsoft’s president says UAE AI partnership will advance Middle East prosperity

Microsoft's recent AI investments and partnerships in the UAE have the potential to bolster economies throughout the Middle East, the company's president has said.

Brad Smith, who also serves as vice chairman of the Redmond, Washington-based technology giant, also said that various US endeavours with the UAE can help to bring technology to other parts of the world.

"I believe and hope it will be a beginning that, you know, will advance economic development and prosperity and societal good in the Middle East itself, in places like the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and the like," he said on Wednesday during an interview with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

Over the past decade, the UAE − the Arab world’s second largest economy − has sought be a leader in the AI sector as it diversifies its economy away from oil.

Microsoft has been helping to support the country's AI aspirations in recent years. The company made a $1.5 billion investment in UAE AI and cloud company G42 in 2024, and later announced that it would open its research-based AI for Good Lab in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Smith's comments about Microsoft's projects and programmes in the UAE come several weeks after he told Congress that the US should try to emulate the UAE's AI strategy.

He praised Abu Dhabi's Tamm government services AI assistant, which acts as a one-stop-shop for government services including transport, health care, housing and police services.

"We need to bring it to America," he told a US Senate commerce, science and transport committee hearing, referring to the need for apps that simplify the process of renewing driver licences, obtaining various forms and other services.

During his interview with CSIS, Mr Smith also spoke in greater detail about Microsoft's investment and partnership with UAE's G42.

He said the "financial and technological" relationship between the two companies had the potential to pay altruistic dividends around the world.

"How do you take AI, which requires electricity, and bring it to countries and to people that don’t even have electricity?" he said.

"One is a financial and technology partnership, like what we are advancing between the US and the UAE, Microsoft and G42, so that G42 can build out datacenter infrastructure in Africa."

During the interview, Mr Smith also addressed the increasingly controversial topic of export controls.

At a recent AI conference in Dubai, Microsoft officials described the UAE partnership as ‘critical to its success’. Photo: Robertson/The National

"The US has the opportunity to become the world’s leading exporter of not just digital technology services, but AI services in the future," he said.

Over the last year, Microsoft has been a vocal critic of US export control policies which seek to prevent US AI technology from potentially being used by countries it views as adversarial, like China.

Caught in the middle, however, were countries like the UAE, which were disproportionately affected by certain rules that would have limited their ability to obtain the chips required to fulfil their AI goals.

In February, Mr Smith said the export rules, created under former president Joe Biden, would cause ally countries to "worry that an insufficient supply of critical American AI technology will restrict their opportunities for economic growth".

A recent deal between the UAE and US, called the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership, largely alleviated many of those concerns, providing the UAE with a path to obtain the powerful chips.

President Donald Trump's administration said that security guarantees within the partnership aiming to prevent diversion of US technology into the wrong hands played a crucial role in making the deal possible.

While speaking at CSIS, Mr Smith also briefly touched upon the AI Acceleration Partnership, as well as Microsoft's investment with G42 which preceded it.

"Let’s do a better job of packaging ourselves," he said, talking about the importance of boasting the benefits of partnerships between companies and countries.

"That's in effect what Microsoft and G42 in the US and UAE have started to do, let’s continue to move in that direction."

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Suarez 27', Vidal 32', Dembele 35', Messi 78') Sevilla 0 Red cards: Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

MATCH INFO Wales 1 (Bale 45 3') Croatia 1 (Vlasic 09')

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden; Dh165,000; (Dirt) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap; Dh170,000; (D) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Maiden; Dh165,000; (D) 1,900m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Handicap; Dh185,000; (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap; Dh185,000; (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap; Dh165,000; (D) 2,000m

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

GRAN%20TURISMO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neill%20Blomkamp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Harbour%2C%20Orlando%20Bloom%2C%20Archie%20Madekwe%2C%20Darren%20Barnet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

RESULT Esperance de Tunis 1 Guadalajara 1

(Esperance won 6-5 on penalties)

Esperance: Belaili 38’

Guadalajara: Sandoval 5’

Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo (87') Athletic Bilbao 1

Williams (14')

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWafeq%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJanuary%202019%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadim%20Alameddine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Esoftware%20as%20a%20service%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERaed%20Ventures%20and%20Wamda%2C%20among%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

RACE CARD 4.30pm: Maiden Dh80,000 1,400m

5pm: Conditions Dh80,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 3 Dh300,000 1,400m

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed Dh380,000 1,400m

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Group 2 Dh300,000 2,200m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (30-60) Dh80,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Handicap (40-70) Dh80,000 1,600m.

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Match info What: Fifa Club World Cup play-off

Who: Al Ain v Team Wellington

Where: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

When: Wednesday, kick off 7.30pm

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Scorecard: England 458 & 119/1 (51.0 ov) South Africa 361 England lead by 216 runs with 9 wickets remaining

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

THE 12 BREAKAWAY CLUBS England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid