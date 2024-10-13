Abu Dhabi will continue to be a global leader in digital innovation

Over the past decade, digital technologies, data and AI have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/30/core42-airev-generative-ai/" target="_blank">transformed businesses</a>, industries and governments on a global scale, fundamentally reshaping the way we live and work. The government of Abu Dhabi has not just kept pace with this technology-driven shift, but it has also consistently led the way and pushed the boundaries of what is possible in today’s digital-first economy. As we look forward to what’s next, we are preparing to enter a new era of next-gen transformation. Underpinned by innovative AI capabilities, we will re-define how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/09/20/how-abu-dhabi-is-leading-the-future-of-social-care/" target="_blank">government interacts with people</a> by putting the services they want and need in their hands – available and accessible all day, every day. Our journey to this point began more than a decade ago, with the launch of e-government initiatives and the creation of foundational infrastructure such as ADNet – Abu Dhabi’s secure government network – which enabled secure data exchanges across government entities. Citizens, residents and businesses were empowered to engage with public services, whether for simple transactions like paying bills or renewing documents online, or more complex procedures such as obtaining building leases or permits. At the same time, early investments in cybersecurity ensured that trust remained a cornerstone of our operations, as digital interactions began to grow exponentially. Between 2016 and 2019, the rise of the smart government era saw our services go mobile, allowing people to renew vehicle registrations, book appointments or apply for permits directly from their phones. Then the game changed with Tamm, our unified platform that consolidates hundreds of government services into one interface, re-imagining how people connected with government. Today, we are building an AI-native government, where services are intelligent, predictive and seamlessly integrated into people’s daily lives. At the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/28/president-sheikh-mohamed-establishes-new-abu-dhabi-government-department/" target="_blank">Department of Government Enablement</a> (DGE), we are shifting from a reactive to a proactive model by using AI to create a future where the services offered to every citizen, resident, community and business are as unique as their fingerprints. Imagine a government where AI doesn’t just respond to, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/11/28/abu-dhabi-launches-new-ai-company-in-push-to-become-a-global-tech-hub/" target="_blank">but also anticipates</a>, your every need – where you get reminders to renew your vehicle registration, or book your healthcare appointments and check-ups before you think about them, and where housing and education services are automatically tailored to your evolving circumstances. This future is now. There are three reasons that we are doing this. First, we are deeply committed to enhancing quality of life for all. Second, we are co-creating an ecosystem where people meet with new opportunities to thrive, alongside our government partners. And third, we believe that a community that is deeply connected is a happy community. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/10/13/digitalising-government-services-is-the-first-step-towards-smarter-cities/" target="_blank">Tamm has already transformed</a> the way more than 2.5 million users access over 800 government services across the emirate, giving them back time and control over their daily lives. But this is just the beginning. The potential impact of AI on public services is immense. As we scale AI-driven innovations across government, the quality, speed and personalisation of services will dramatically improve. Our progress is driven by the bold Abu Dhabi Digital Strategy, which focuses on five key enablers, namely: embedding AI across public services for real-time responsiveness, using data analytics for smarter decision-making, ensuring robust cybersecurity, designing user-centric services that are accessible and inclusive, and promoting sustainability through technology. This forward-thinking strategy positions Abu Dhabi as a global leader in digital governance, setting a new standard for how governments can evolve to meet the changing and dynamic needs of their people. What truly sets Abu Dhabi apart is our vision and our speed of execution. We are working closely with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/05/22/abu-dhabis-g42-and-microsoft-invest-1bn-in-kenyas-digital-infrastructure/" target="_blank">global partners and industry leaders</a> such as G42, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow and others, who recognise that the emirate is ahead of the curve. These partnerships underscore the fact that the pace of digital development in Abu Dhabi is not just tracking with global trends, but it is often also ahead of its time. Abu Dhabi’s leadership in AI and digital innovation will take centre stage at this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/24/eu-clears-way-for-uaes-e-to-acquire-telecom-assets-of-czech-group-ppf/" target="_blank">Gitex Global</a>, which begins on Monday, where DGE and other Abu Dhabi government entities will present more than 80 forward-thinking projects and initiatives. The Abu Dhabi Pavilion will highlight five critical areas: services and experiences; data and insights; emerging technology; sustainable technology; and cybersecurity and digital trust. At Gitex, we will unveil the next version of Tamm, showcasing the future of intelligent government services. These innovations will set the stage for a government that doesn’t just respond to the present but is constantly anticipating the future. With the right partnerships, a shared vision and a commitment to excellence, Abu Dhabi will continue to be a global leader in digital innovation and public service excellence for years to come.