President Sheikh Mohamed establishes new Abu Dhabi government department

President Sheikh Mohamed has launched a new Abu Dhabi government department aimed at boosting the emirate's digital drive.

The UAE President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed's directive was announced by Abu Dhabi Media Office on Thursday.

The new department will support Abu Dhabi's ambitions to deliver key government services online.

"The objectives of the department are to provide Abu Dhabi Government entities' services that enhance human capital and digitisation; deliver digital government services; and drive co-operation to enhance efficiency and productivity across government entities," an Abu Dhabi Media Office statement said.

The department will replace the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi will serve as an affiliate entity, the media office stated.

The Abu Dhabi leadership is committed to embracing technology to help streamline services, improve efficiency and provide better customer service.

Abu Dhabi climbed 14 places to come 28th out of 118 cities in a global ranking of smart cities released in October 2021.

The UAE capital has also led the Middle East region for three consecutive years in the use of technology to improve the quality of life for residents.