Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviews Abu Dhabi's digital drive on tour of online services hub

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has reviewed the emirate's ambitious drive to deliver all of its government services online.

Sheikh Khaled toured the Tamm factory, which acts as an online portal in which all the capital's more than 700 services can be accessed, from paying utilities and applying for driving licences to getting help to start a business.

He called on the Tamm team to strive to further improve its services and to consider feedback from the public in an effort to maximise efficiency and accessibility.

Sheikh Khaled was joined on the visit by Ali Al Hammadi, chairman of the Department of Economic Development, who praised the UAE's efforts to switch services online.

خالد بن محمد بن زايد يزور "مصنع تم" #في_أبوظبي، ويطّلع على الإنجازات التي تم تحقيقها في خطط تحسين الخدمات الحكومية التي أصبحت متاحة كخدمات رقمية متكاملة بنسبة 100%، أي أكثر من 700 خدمة حكومية، عبر قنوات "تم" الموحدة. pic.twitter.com/fDoL1fRger — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 16, 2022

“Harnessing the latest digital solutions and technologies designed to improve quality of life will provide support to business communities and bring more prosperity and growth to the economy and to society,” he said.

Ali Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support, hailed the emirate's ambitious digital strategy.

"There have been widespread efforts made by Abu Dhabi government entities to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s global position in the field of digital government," he said.

"This collective commitment has yielded outstanding results by focusing on the importance of providing world-class government experiences, all of which are led by innovation.”

The project to migrate all Abu Dhabi government services to the Tamm ecosystem involves 33 government departments.

Abu Dhabi climbed 14 places to rank 28th out of 118 cities in a global ranking of smart cities released in October.

The UAE capital city also led the Middle East region for the third consecutive year in the use of technology to improve the quality of life for residents.

Singapore, Zurich and Oslo were the top three smart cities globally in the 2021 Smart City Index by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) and the Singapore University for Technology and Design (SUTD). This was the third edition of the IMD-SUTD Smart City Index report.

Taipei City and Lausanne rounded out the top five smart cities globally based on their citizens’ perceptions of how technology can improve their lives, as well as on economic and social data taken from the UN Human Development Index, according to the report, which polled 15,000 city dwellers in July.