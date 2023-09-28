President Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Comoros in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday discussed efforts to strengthen ties between the UAE and Comoros during talks with the island country's President in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed and Azil Assoumani reviewed the long-standing ties between the friendly nations during the meeting.

Mr Assoumani was received by the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at Beach Palace during a visit to the Emirates.

"Today in Abu Dhabi I welcomed Azil Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We held constructive talks aimed at further strengthening ties between our two nations, and reiterated our commitment to support all efforts that promote sustainable growth and stability."

The two leaders discussed areas of co-operation between the two nations and how to develop them in various economic, commercial, investment and development sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's interest in continuing to support Comoros by ensuring its people have security, stability and prosperity.

Mr Assoumani expressed his happiness during his visit to the UAE and his keenness to continue working on joint projects in Comoros.

The UAE has delivered financial support to Comoros since 1979 as part of its humanitarian drive to support needy countries.

It has invested Dh436 million in the country to support its infrastructure and encourage economic growth.

Last year, the Emirates Red Crescent signed an agreement with the Comoros Ministry of Health to set up dialysis units and maternal and childcare centres in the country.

In 2021, Mr Assoumani told state news agency Wam that his country had plans to become an emerging nation by 2030.

After its "Donors' Conference" in Paris in 2019, Comoros established a road map for strategic projects in its key sectors of tourism, agriculture and the production of sustainable crops.

He said the UAE had supported its efforts to address the pandemic by supplying vaccines for its population.

"The UAE has provided us with 600,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, and China provided us with another 600,000, which enabled us to vaccinate 60 per cent of the population," he told Wam at the time.

"On behalf of our people, we extend our gratitude to the UAE and its leadership."