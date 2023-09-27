UAE President praises legacy of 'service to humanity' before Prophet Mohammed's birthday

President Sheikh Mohamed praised a legacy of providing "service to humanity" in a warm tribute as he marked the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The UAE leader said the Prophet's legacy of sending out a "universal message of mercy, justice and service to humanity" should continue to be upheld.

The holiday is typically a time for quiet reflection rather than celebration, with festivities scaled back.

"The anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him) provides an opportunity to reflect on his universal message of mercy, justice and service to humanity. As we strive to uphold this legacy, we pray to God Almighty for peace and harmony to flourish around the world," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also paid homage to mark the anniversary.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of the UAE and the entire Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Mercy," he wrote on X.

"This significant occasion serves as a time to reaffirm our commitment to our true faith and to follow the exemplary path laid out by the best of humankind. We pray to God to bless us all with security and safety, and to spread goodness and peace across all nations of the world."

The private and public sectors will have a holiday on Friday, September 29, to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation last week.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that public sector workers would be granted a public holiday on the same day.

Pupils and staff at private schools in Sharjah will enjoy a longer weekend than most of the UAE after Thursday was announced as a holiday to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.