UAE public sector holiday announced for the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Public sector employees in the UAE will have a holiday on Friday, September 29, to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

The Federal Authority of Human Resources announced the news in a memo to all ministries and government agencies, state news agency Wam reported.

”On this occasion, the authority congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return them with good health and wellness," the memo said.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

The public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have the same holidays.

51 Union Day The University of Dubai marks National Day with a distinguished celebration. Photo: Wam

While some of the longest breaks have already taken place this year, people can still enjoy some time off and long weekends, including to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday and National Day.

In November last year, the UAE Cabinet confirmed the dates of the country's holidays for public and private sector staff.

The government announced in 2019 that private sector employees would have the same number of holidays as government staff.

At the time, the government said the move aimed to achieve balance between the two sectors and support the national economy. Previously, public sector employees had more days off than those who worked for private companies.

Remaining holidays for 2023

September 29: the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day