When is the next UAE public holiday?

UAE residents enjoying the final days of an extended Eid Al Adha break won't have too long to wait for the next public holiday.

Public and private sector workers were granted four days' leave for the religious festival this week - from Tuesday to Friday - which turned into six days for most with the weekend falling immediately after the annual holiday.

Roads emptied on the daily commute as families jetted off overseas or booked in for staycations closer to home in the Emirates to take advantage of an abridged working week.

Work will resume on Monday across the country, with many employees reaching for their calendars to pencil in the next holiday date.

Holidays to come

The UAE Cabinet confirmed holiday dates for both the public and private sector for 2023 towards the end of last year.

The public holiday to mark Hijri New Year — Islamic New Year — falls on Friday July 21, which will mean another long weekend.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday falls on Friday September 29, which also give residents an additional extended weekend.

The holiday for National Day falls on Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3, with the likelihood of another long weekend in store.

A girl dances to traditional Emirati music by Al Mazyood Band at a National Day event at Mohammed bin Rashid Library, next to Dubai Creek.

Remaining holidays for 2023

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day