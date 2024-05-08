Beyond the Headlines: What is Israel’s plan with the Rafah assault?

Israeli military leaflets dropped into Gaza on Monday instructed Palestinians to leave eastern Rafah before “targeted air strikes” hit the city, forcing thousands to evacuate the area.

On the same day, and after negotiations at the weekend, Hamas announced its acceptance of the ceasefire deal, brokered by the Egyptians and the Qataris, prompting celebrations across Gaza after seven months of war. Israel, however, said it could not agree to the proposal but was willing to negotiate.

In this week’s Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher talks to Israeli political analyst Gershon Baskin and Kobi Michael, senior research fellow at The Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, about the Israeli incursion into Rafah and the prospects of a ceasefire.