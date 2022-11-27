UAE public holidays 2023: cabinet announces days off

The UAE Cabinet has announced the dates of the country's holidays for the public and private sectors in 2023.

The first public holiday will be New Year's Day, followed by Eid Al Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, in April.

Eid Al Fitr marks the beginning of the Islamic month Shawwal. The Cabinet said the holiday will be between Ramadan 29 and Shawwal 3 which is expected to be from April 20 to 23.

Next comes Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, set to take place on Dhu Al Hijja 9, which is expected to be June 27.

Arafat Day will be followed by Eid Al Adha, one of the most important days in the Muslim calendar. It will fall between Dhu Al Hijja 10 and 12 — expected to be June 28 to 30.

The public holiday to mark Islamic New Year falls on July 21.

Prophet Mohammed's birthday follows that, with a public holiday on September 29.

The holiday for National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Holidays for 2023

January 1: New Year's Day

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

When is the next public holiday in 2022?

Employees in the public and private sectors will get a long weekend at the beginning of December.

Thursday, December 1 will be an official holiday to mark Commemoration Day, followed by the National Day holiday on December 2 and 3.

With Sunday off, employees will be back to work on Monday, December 5.