UAE private sector holiday announced for the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Private sector employees in the UAE will have a long weekend at the end of the month as Friday, September 29, marks the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Friday, 29 September, 2023 (14 Rabi Al Awwal 1445H) is a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him)," the message said.

"On this auspicious occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents."

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed public sector workers would be granted a public holiday on the same day.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

The public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have the same holidays.

While some of the longest breaks have already taken place this year, people can still enjoy some time off to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday and National Day.

In November last year, the UAE Cabinet confirmed the dates of the country's holidays for public and private sector staff.

The government announced in 2019 that private sector employees would have the same number of holidays as government staff.

At the time, the government said the move aimed to achieve balance between the two sectors and support the national economy. Previously, public sector employees had more days off than those who worked for private companies.

Remaining holidays for 2023

September 29: the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day