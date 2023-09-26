President Sheikh Mohamed meets Dutch Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday discussed efforts to "foster growth and progress" between the UAE and the Netherlands during talks with the country's outgoing prime minister in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mark Rutte reviewed the long-standing ties between the friendly nations during the meeting.

Mr Rutte met the UAE leader as part of a one-day visit to the Emirates.

The head of state underlined the UAE's commitment to bolstering bilateral links in a message posted on social media.

"Today I met with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to review the long-standing ties between the UAE and the Netherlands," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are keen to further strengthen these relations and harness opportunities to foster growth and progress for both our nations and our people."

Mr Rutte is expected to leave office before the end of the year after 13 years in power. He submitted his resignation in July, setting the stage for a general election, due to be held in November.

The two countries are key trading partners and are working together to help combat climate change.

The Netherlands is an agricultural powerhouse and the second largest global exporter of food after the US.

The total value of goods and services trade between the Netherlands and the UAE was €10.2 billion (Dh40.8 billion) in 2022.

Dutch exports to the UAE are largely of food, animals, machinery, transport equipment and chemicals.

The European nation is expected to have a significant voice at the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai.